Italy excels among the countries of the Paris MoU for PSC inspections and for detention of ships

Last year the inspection activity of Port State Control
realized by the staff of the Corps of the Port Authorities -
Coast Guard which, as administration of
flag, verifies that ships used on international services
calling at Italian ports comply with the provisions of the
International conventions on the safety of navigation, has
Determined the verification of 1,627 naval units out of a total of
5,675 foreign ships can be inspected according to the regulations
international in the field of safety of navigation. It makes it
known the "Annual Report 2022" of the Corps which is
was presented yesterday in Rome at the Aula del Parlamentino of the
Superior Council of Public Works of the Ministry of
Infrastructure and Transport.
Of the 1,627 vessels tested, 199 (or 12.2%) were
subject to administrative detention (detention) for
serious deficiencies found during inspections, and
such as to compromise the safety of the ship. Among these, 20 units,
Due to the serious shortcomings that emerged, they were sent to a
repair site and six were subject to a further
"refusal of access" measure (ban) from all
ports of the European Union for having undergone multiple measures
of fermo.
The document specifies that the inspection/detention report of the
2022 is up compared to the previous year,
closed with 140 detentions out of 1,360 inspections.
Of the total of 7,601 deficiencies found last year,
a significant incidence of those relating to
SOLAS Convention (Safety Of Life At Sea) with 3,664 deficiencies,
as well as those concerning fire safety on board
(1,116) and emergency equipment (607).
The Report of the Corps of the Port Authorities - Guard
Costiera highlights that in 2022 Italy, as an administration,
appears in the very first positions in all the rankings drawn up
within the countries adhering to the Paris Memorandum of Understanding
on Port State Control (Paris MoU), the agreement signed on 26
January 1982 establishing the execution of a fixed number
of inspections. In 2021 and 2022, Italy was the second
Paris MOU member country by number of PSC inspections
carried out and in 2022 Italy was the first country among
those adhering to Paris Mou by number of detentions.