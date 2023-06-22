To May the port of Algeciras has enlivened 404.568 container (- 1.0%)

Last month the port of Algeciras has enlivened 8,93 million
of tons of goods, with a decrease of -8,2% on May 2022. Light
the decrease in containerized cargos, which, with 4.89 million
tons and 404,568 teu enlivened, have scored with both
count a decrease of -1.0%. More marked the
contraction in conventional goods traffic which has occurred
attested to 1,39 million tons (- 6.9%), and even more
Reductions in liquid and solid bulk volumes accentuated
piled respective to 2,00 million tons (- 22.6%) and
46 thousand tons (- 25.4%).
In the first five months of 2023 the Spanish port of call has
Globally handled 43.81 million tons of cargo, with
a decrease of -4.0% on the same period last year. In the
container sector the total was 23.29 million
tons (+0.6%) and was realized with a
handling of containers pairs to 1.933.170 teu (- 1.1%), included
1.612.722 teu in transit (- 2.0%). Conventional goods have been
6,48 million tons (- 6.1%). In the bulk sector
liquids are enlivened 10,93 million tons (- 7.2%) and
in that of dry bulk 272 thousand tons (- 58.8%).