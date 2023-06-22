AD Ports replaces ICTSI in the management of the container terminal at quays 6-9 of the port of Karachi

The UAE port group AD Ports will oversee the
management of the Pakistani port of Karachi. The Abu Dhabi company has
signed a 50-year concession contract with the
Karachi Port Trust, an agreement which provides, inter alia, for the establishment of
a joint venture between AD Ports, which will hold the
majority, and the Emirati Kaheel Terminals which will manage and
will develop the container terminal Karachi Gateway Terminal
(KGTL), terminal located on quays 6-9 of the Pakistani port
so far operated by Pakistan International Container Terminal
(PICT), a company listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange and investee
64% from the Philippine terminalista group ICTSI
(
of 6
March
2012), in the context of a concession contract for the
duration of 21 years that expired last Saturday.
AD Ports has specified that the joint venture will realize
significant investments over the next ten years to
the expansion of docks and storage areas, and
dredging, of which the largest share is
expected in 2026. The interventions - explained the company -
allow the terminal to serve post-Panamax container ships
of the capacity up to 8.500 teu and will increase the capacity
of terminal traffic from 750 thousand to one million teu per year.
In 2022 the PICT terminal has enlivened a traffic
containerized pairs to 371.028 teu, with a bending of the -22.1%
on the previous year.