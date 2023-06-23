The American Carrix (SSA Marine) will buy the compatriot Ceres Terminals
The Jacksonville container terminal is excluded from the sale
Seattle
June 23, 2023
The US port and logistics group Carrix, whose core
business consists of the terminalista company SSA
Marine, has signed an agreement with the Macquarie Infrastructure fund
Partners II managed by Macquarie Asset Management to buy
the entire capital of the American terminalista company Ceres
Terminals operating terminals in both the United States and Canada
active in both container and other goods handling
various both in the cruise industry. From the sale is excluded
the container terminal Ceres Terminals Jacksonville
SSA Marine is present in over 250 locations
U.S. and worldwide and operates 18 container terminals, including
those in the American ports of Long Beach, Oakland, Seattle, Tacoma and
Jacksonville and in the foreign ports of Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Panama and
Viet Nam.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher