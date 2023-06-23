The new package of EU sanctions against Russia aims to target ships illegally transporting Moscow's oil

Today the Council of the European Union approved the eleventh
package of sanctions against Russia. Among the prohibitions imposed, for
countering the proliferation of operations implemented to circumvent the
ban on the transport of crude oil and products by sea
Russian oil, Brussels has banned access to EU ports
vessels transshipping these goods from ship to ship
and to block these naval units if the authorities
competent have reasonable grounds to suspect that the ship
is violating the ban on imports of crude oil into the EU, and
Russian petroleum products by sea or
transporting these purchased products at a price higher than
the maximum agreed by the international coalition for the
ceiling on the prices of these products transported by sea.
A similar prohibition will be applied to those ships with respect to
for which the competent authorities have reasonable grounds for
suspect that they are operating illegally transporting crude oil, and
Russian petroleum products, for example by turning off or disabling the
their AIS transponder reporting the position of the vessel,
Automatic identification of the ship which, as provided for by the
International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea
(SOLAS), must be kept in operation at all times.
In addition, the Council of the European Union has extended the
prohibition of road freight in the EU contained in
trailers or semi-trailers registered in Russia even if transported
from trucks registered outside Russia.