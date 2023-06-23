Viking Line offers passengers to pay a few euros more to power biogas ships

The Finnish shipping company Viking Line announced
to have started to offer passengers boarding their
ships operating the Turku-Åland-Stockholm route
Possibility to purchase biofuel from renewable sources
in proportion to the quantity of liquefied natural gas which
is usually burned for their journey by the ships employed
on this route, "thus reducing - it has highlighted the
company - the emissions of their journey up to 90%'. Viking
specified that the additional price for the Turku-Stockholm route
is less than five euros and that the biofuel in
issue is biogas produced from waste materials with which
the ships Viking Glory and Viking Grace
are refueled
by the energy company Gasum.