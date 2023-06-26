Maersk orders to Yangzijiang Shipbuilding six dual-fuel container ships from 9,000 teu to green methanol

The Danish shipowning group Maersk has ordered to the shipyard
Chinese Naval Yangzijiang Shipbuilding the construction of six
Dual-fuel container ship from 9.000 teu that can be fed
green methanol and which will be taken over in 2026 and in the
2027. With the new order, the number of ships in the fleet of the
group that will be able to navigate using methanol as
fuel.
Highlighting that the new ships ordered will allow to reduce
greenhouse gas emissions of about 450 thousand tons of CO2
per year when they will be operated using green methanol,
Maersk has announced that the six new ships will replace units
currently in operation of similar overall capacity.