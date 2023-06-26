Anile-ECMI Award 2023 to a project that introduces new approaches for ship design
Marco Tessele's work was realized thanks to the collaboration between the mathLab research group of SISSA and Fincantieri
Trieste
June 26, 2023
Marco Tezzele, alumnus of SISSA (International School
Higher of Advanced Studies) and currently postdoc at Oden
Institute for Computational Engineering and Sciences of the University
of Texas in Austin, was awarded the prestigious award
Anile-ECMI 2023 for the excellent thesis project entitled
"Data-driven parameter and model order reduction for
industrial optimization problems with applications in naval
engineering". The project has been realized thanks to
the collaboration between the mathLab research group of SISSA and
Fincantieri.
Tezzele's thesis aimed to optimize the process of
ship design through the application of
Reduction of parameters and order of the model. Especially
studied different models used to solve specific
problems in marine engineering, such as structural optimization
of cruise ships, the definition of the shape of the hull for
multipurpose boats and NACA airfoils (National Advisory)
Committee for Aeronautics), and the prediction of hydroacoustic noises.
Tezzele's thesis work was highly appreciated
by the jury that unanimously decided to award him
the Anile-ECMI Award 2023. The award, established in honor of the
Professor Angelo Marcello Anile (1948-2007) and funded
jointly by ECMI and the Angelo Marcello Anile Association,
is awarded to a young researcher for demonstrated excellence
in the presentation of a doctoral thesis in mathematics
industrial at a European university.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher