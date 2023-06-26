ITF and WMU study the impact of new technologies on seafarers
Published a report that considers a wide range of technological developments
Malmö
June 26, 2023
On the occasion of International Seafarers Day, which is
was celebrated yesterday, the International Transport Workers' Federation
(ITF) and the World Maritime University (WMU) today released a
Report on the impact of new technologies on seafarers
highlights how the technological transition in the maritime industry
will affect seafarers differently depending on their
profession, their qualifications and their job functions.
The substantial report "Transport 2040 - Impact of Technology on
Seafarers - The Future of Work" considers
a wide range of technological developments ranging from innovations
in the field of navigation to those to allow the transition
ecological of the sector.
The document stresses the importance of improving
skills of seafarers and their retraining
In light of the rapid change taking place in the working environment in
which operate due to the advancement of smart technologies, and
"green". Particular attention is paid to the
theme of training, considered fundamental for the success of the
transition to automation and digitalization. One
transition - specifies the report - which should entail
the emergence of a range of new types of jobs for
navigation professionals.
The analysis of the ITF and WMU finds that the impact of the new
Technologies on seafarers will be influenced not only by their
individual preparation, but also by the conditions offered by
each country. The report stresses the need to
support seafarers both through lifelong learning and
enabling their professional development, but also ensuring that
adaptation to new technologies promotes health and
well-being of seafarers. Priorities for action that are considered
necessary to cope with the negative effects of technologies that
They could potentially harm sea workers.
