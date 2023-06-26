After the long dark period of the pandemic, Carnival's latest quarterly operating result has returned positive

In the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ended on May 31, the Carnival Corporation's cruseristic group, which filed the dark period of the Covid-19 pandemic, returned to record a revenue value that represents the new record for this time of year being admoned to 4.91 billion, figure that constitutes an increase of +104,5% on the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 and an increase of 73 million compared to the previous record marked in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. The new record that has been obtained, it is necessary to specify, thanks to the high level of sales on board the vessels the proceeds of which stood at 1.77 billion, which represents a 58.6% percent rise in the second quarter of the financial year. 2022 and is second only to the historical record of 1.85 billion earned in the third quarter of the 2019 financial year. In the March quarter, the value of revenues generated by the sale of the cruises, while recording a significant +144,4% progression since climbing to 3.14 billion, was a distant result from the absolute record of 4.48 billion. third quarter of fiscal year 2019 but also from the record for the March-May period always marked in the 2019 financial year with 3.26 billion.
In the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, for the first time since the last quarter of the fiscal year 2019 when the effects of the world health crisis had not begun, the operating result returned to a positive value by being status of 120 million compared to a negative result for -1.47 billion in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Just as from the first quarter of the 2020 financial year, the last quarter of March-May was also filed with a net loss of -407 million compared to a net loss of -1.83 billion in the same period of the year. last year.
Commenting on the latest quarterly performance, the chief executive of the US cruise group, Josh Weinstein, confirmed that the revenue growth plan is being implemented with the price markup of the cruises to which it relies on a record level of sales on board of the group's fleets, as well as increasing the occupancy rate and the capacity offered. Weinsten said that currently the level of bookings for the next cruises had reached all-time highs : "The volumes of bookings have been exceptional and we are gaining momentum with a price trend." favourable, which reflects a better trade campaign and returns from our advertising investments. "
Carnival Corporation's ship fleets are operated through the cruise brands AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Crociere, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), Princess Cruises and Seabourn.