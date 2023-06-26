Agostinelli : The port of Gioia Tauro will retain the primacy for the next decade

"The Doors on the Strait of Messina-An opportunity for the territories of the Straits and for the Euro-Mediterranean area". It was the theme of a meeting organized by the Permanent Forum of the Mediterranean and Black Sea and the Lions Clubs International meeting. held today at Villa San Giovanni and at which the Chairman of the Port Authority of the Port System of the southern Tirreno Mari Tirreno and Ionian, Andrea Agostinelli, participated in
which has reiterated the importance of the port infrastructure of Gioia Tauro, the first port of transhipment of Italy and among the major in the Mediterranean. Agostinelli has placed at the centre of the discussion the need to develop the intermodality of road and rail connections, interconnected to port transport, in order to ensure ever greater development of the Calabrian port airport and so of the entire regional territory. "We will maintain the primacy for another ten years, but in order to continue to be the first in Italy and to be able to keep up with other European ports, further investment will be needed," he said. infrastructure. This is a plan of interventions that will have to be examined and identified by a booth of institutional regia which, for some time now, is a firm point of my own. " "In view of future challenges, I believe it is fundamental to establish a technical table where we can, in synergy, address the issues of development of our ports," he said. I think, of course, in the Calabria Region and, therefore, the Port System Authority and the commissioner of government of ZES Calabria, Giosi Romano, and so also at the Association of Calabrian Industrialists and the Chamber of Commerce, in such a way that it is can find the fundamental tools to ensure the necessary economic support. "