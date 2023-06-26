Eurostat, in 2022 in Italy the occupied transport sector on water decreased by -6.9% percent
Overall in the EU, a growth of 2.7% percent was recorded
Bruxelles
June 26, 2023
In 2022, the water transport sector was working in the European Union to 292mila people compared to 284mila people in the previous year when employment, due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, had recorded a decline in the -7.7% on 2020. The International Day of the Maritime Day was celebrated on Wednesday, the European Union's Eurostat said.
In 2022, too, Greece totaled the largest number of people employed in this sector with a total of almost 46mila people (+ 4.8%). Italy has followed up with more than 35mila in employment, as Eurostat has disclosed a -6.9% percent decline in 2021, and Germany with almost 29mila in employment (+ 9.2%).
