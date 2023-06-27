Assoferr, Ferfreight and FerCargo write back to Minister Salvini

The associations of rail and intermodal transport of goods Assoferr, Ferfreight and FerCargo have written again to the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, launching an outcry. If in the previous note the associations expressed strong concern about the lack of information about the state of implementation of the "Ferrobonus" support measure, not having been provided official information to the companies, this time Assoferr, Ferfreight and FerCargo denounce that the planned rail disruptions for the realization of PNRR works, the continuation of the energy crisis and the bureaucracy that afflicts the sector, are at risk of causing irreversible damage to the entire sector of freight rail in Italy.
In 2026, the end of the work of the Recovery-highlighting the three associations-there could be fewer active players in the market and frustrate the investment effort planned for the users of the infrastructure. Assoferr, Ferfreight and FerCargo require Minister Salvini to start a permanent confrontation with the operators in order to accompany this very complex and difficult stage for rail freight.