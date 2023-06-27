On August 6, HMM will activate its weekly service between Far East, India and the Mediterranean
They employ eight ships of capacity between 8,600 and 10,100 teu
Busan
June 27, 2023
The South Korean ride-hailing company HMM will activate August 6, with departure from the port of Busan, its own new autonomous containerized service Far East Asia, India and the Mediterranean Sea (FIM) that will connect the Far East with India and the Mediterranean through the Asian hub ports of Singapore and Port Klang and the Mediterranean Sea of Piraeus.
The line will have weekly frequency and on the route eight container ships of capacity between 8,600 and 10,100 teu will be deployed. The service will perform airports at ports in Busan, Kwangyang, Shanghai, Ningbo, Shekou, Singapore, Port Klang, Kattupalli, Nhava Sheva, Mundra, Karachi, Jeddah, (Suez canal), Damietta, Piraeus, Genoa, Valencia, Barcelona, Piraeus, Damietta, (channel of Suez), Jeddah, Karachi, Mundra, Nhava Sheva, Kattupalli, Singapore, Da Chan Bay, Busan. The rotation of the service will have a duration of 84 days.
