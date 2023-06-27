Four environmental organisations are pressing for the IMO to agree to accelerate the decarbonisation of shipping

The four environmental organizations Transport & Environment, Seas at Risk, Ocean Conservancy and Pacific Environment, on the stock of the results of a study commissioned by the Dutch consultancy firm CE Delft, argue that the maritime transport sector could speed up the reduction of its own greenhouse gas emissions compared with international requirements at the IMO and could do so without it having a negative impact on global trade that takes place by sea.
In April 2018 the Marine Environment Protection Committee of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) had agreed on an initial strategy for reducing these emissions that it expects to decrease them by at least 50% percent by 2050 compared to the levels of 2008 ( of the April 13 2018). "Waiting until 2050 to decarbonize," said Faïg Abbasov, chief Shipping of Transport & Environment, as waiting for your home to burn before you call the fire brigade. This would be irresponsible and hypocritical. The data show that halving emissions by 2030 is technically possible and that costs are manageable. "
"It is technically possible to reduce shipping emissions by 28-47 percent by 2030, compared with 2008," the report said, according to the report, which would be the same as the report. possible such a reduction if all the vessels in the world fleet used all the emission abatement options provided for by the "CE-Ship" model. The model is developed by the same Dutch company and takes into account the development of the world fleet and its emissions as well as the investments needed for the purchase of fuels. Options include wind-assisted naval propulsion, a 20-30% reduction in vessel navigation speed compared to 2018 for those types of naviglio for which this reduction translates to a reduction in the vessels. greenhouse gas emissions and the use of GHG zero-emission fuels for the production of 5-10% of the energy of marine transport. The document said that about half of the emission reduction was derived from the adoption of lower speed of navigation and other operational measures, a quarter from wind-assisted naval propulsion and other technical measures and another. fourth from using fuels to zero or almost zero greenhouse gases.
Next month the IMO is expected to adopt a review of the greenhouse gas emission reduction strategy produced by shipping and the crucial issues that need to be agreed are mainly as a percentage of emissions cut by 2050, but also by 2030 and by 2040, with delegations proposing a reduction of between 29% and 50% by 2030 and a reduction of between 50% and 96% by 2040.
Transport & Environment, Seas at Risk, Ocean Conservancy and Pacific Environment are pressing for emissions to be halved by 2030 and zeroed in by 2040. According to these organizations, which in this regard are made up of the evaluations expressed in the study that they commissioned, this reduction would also be possible in view of costs associated with cutting emissions that "would be manageable", since-they highlighted-the halving of emissions within this decade "would only increase by about 10% the overall cost of shipping activities." "It is certainly considerable and that it is certainly mitigated by the cost of climate damage caused to the sector and to society at large if it is shipping it," the environmental organisations said. failed to reduce emissions. University College London-the four associations noted-estimates that in this decade each year of inaction will add an additional 100 billion to the costs of decarbonisation of shipping. "