In Naviris (Fincantieri-Naval Group) and Eurosam the modernization of the Horizon frigates

On the occasion of the Paris Air Show, held in recent days at Paris-Le Bourget Airport, the representatives of France and Italy signed a memorandum of understanding on the Mid-Life Upgrade (MLU) of the four Marine Horizon frigates Italian and French military. The modernization will be entrusted to Naviris, the joint venture joint venture at 50% Fincantieri and Naval Group, and to Eurosam, a consortium consisting of MBDA and Thales. A formal contract will be signed in the coming weeks by Naviris, Eurosam and OCCAR, representing Italy and France.
Fincantieri said the cooperation would involve the comprehensive modernization of the frigates, with a focus on the anti-aircraft defense system (including radar, weapons and related control and command), the platform and the system of fighting, and the electronic warfare system that will be common to both nations.
The Horizon frigates were originally built between 2000 and 2010 as part of a joint program between Fincantieri and Naval Group.