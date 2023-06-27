CMA CGM restructure the Euronaf service that scale Livorno and Genoa

CMA CGM restructure the Euronaf service that touches on ports in the western Mediterranean, including the Italian ones in Genoa and Livorno, subdividing it into four rotations with weekly frequency instead of the previous two. In particular, in the third rotation, which will see two 1,300-teu container ships used, the port of the capital will be connected to the Marseille and Algiers, while in the fourth rotation, in which three ships will be used from 1,100 teu, the ports of Livorno and Genoa will be connected with those in Marseille, Barcelona, Tanger Med, Oran and Mostaganem.