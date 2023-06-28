Nautical shipbuilding at the center of a debate organized by Assagents

Assagents brings attention to the customs and tax breaks for shipyards and investment in vocational training for this sector by placing these issues at the centre of the debate in the Round Table " Economics and Taxation of the sea-a compass for the nautical operators " that the association of the Genovese maritime agents organized together with ARcom Training and will be held today at 17 at the Chamber of Commerce in Genoa. Among the topics covered, the VAT exemption for refitting services (the maintenance and repair works of vessels) carried out by Italian shipyards on extra-EU private vessels temporarily in Italy and the recent memorandum of understanding between the Agency of the Doganas and Confindustria Nautica that, according to an analysis carried out by attorney Sara Armella and the ARcom Studies Center, mark a tax break.
"Arriving in the middle of a 2023-year-old that is marking an extraordinary growth of nautical," said Sara Armella, who is the scientific director of ARcom Training, and we thought we would take stock of the most innovative and interesting topics for operators. of the novelty sector which concerned in particular the naval refitting services that represent a business that reaches almost half of the production value (46%) of the entire Italian nautical subsidiary (over seven billion euros), thanks also to the introduction of the facilities relating to the customs arrangements of temporary import and processing, as well as the simplifications on VAT also for vessels flying the extra-EU flag. "
The secretary of Assagents, Massimiliano Giglio, recalled that the nautical-related issues " affect more than 200 Italian companies that generate a production value of more than 3.3 billion euros. "The maritime agents in support of the operators of the sector play a central role," he said.
Referring to the memorandum of understanding between the Customs and Confindustria Nautical Agency signed on March 29, a document aimed at implementing the instruments of collaboration between the enterprises of the nautical and the customs authorities, Stefano Comisi, counsel and moderator of the meeting, recalled that "among the novelties envisaged by the document is the possibility of resorting to a modality of consultation between the operators and the authorities in the context of the principle of administrative simplification". "The roundtable discussion will also deal with the measures set out in the protocol for the AEO (authorised economic operator)," said Sara Armella. Among the objectives of the protocol, in fact, is the dissemination of the AEO attestation, an instrument now necessary to prevent risks and to obtain facilitation in the field of international trade, with the prediction of more streamline procedures to obtain it, without neglecting the importance of the compulsory propedeutica training in obtaining attestation ".