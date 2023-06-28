In May, the trend of declining traffic in the port system of Genoa and Savona-Going in May was tightened

After returning in the first five months of last year to record a volume of freight traffic almost close to that of the corresponding period of 2019 when the Covid-19 pandemic did not result in a strong negative impact. also on port activities, in the first five months of 2023 the port system of the West Ligurian Sea, consisting of the ports of Genoa and Savona-I go Ligure, took a broad step backward having handled 26.60 million tons of cargo, total that represents a -7.6% drop in the first five months of 2019. A much sharper decrease for the port of Genoa than in the previous period the health crisis marked a downturn of -8.9% percent, but also sensitive to the Savona-I'm going to have charged a -2.7% percent reduction.
For the entire port system, the negative trend began in October 2022, when the recovery ended in comparison with the strongly negative data from the most acute phase of the pandemic, and continued, even in May 2023, the month in which the ports were of Genoa and Savona-I'm going to have handled a total of 5.54 million tons of goods, with a contraction of -11.1% percent on May 2022.
In particular, last month the sole port of Genoa handled 4.39 million tonnes of cargo (-6.9% on May 2022), of which 3.05 million tonnes of miscellaneous goods (-3.3%), including 2.15 million tonnes of cargo in containers (-5.1%) made with an handling of containers equal to 226,341 teu (-4.1%) and 903mila tonnes of conventional goods (+ 1.1%). In the field of liquid bulk bulk, 1.02 million tonnes of mineral oils (-14.9%) and 61mila tonnes of other cargoes (-14.0%), of which 42mila tonnes of chemical products (+ 18.3%) and 19mila tonnes of vegetable oils and wine were handled. (+ 5.6%). Solid bulk in the commercial sector was 94mila tonnes (-19.2%) and in industrial 107mila tonnes (-8.5%). Passenger traffic, which in the port of Genoa as well as in Savona-I am going to have exceeded pre-pandemic levels, in the stopover of the Ligurian capital was 294mila persons (+ 88.8%) among 166mila cruise ship passengers (+ 196.6%) and 128mila ferry passengers (+ 28.2%).
More marked, in May 2023, the reduction of the handling handled by the port of Savona-Going, also in view of the comparison with the May 2022 figure when volumes had increased by 24.3% percent on May 2021. Last month the savonese climber handled a total of 1.15 million tonnes of cargo (-24.1%), of which 204mila tonnes of cargo in containers (-20.6%), 363mila tonnes of conventional goods (-16.0%), 507mila tonnes of bulk liquids (-23.4%) and 75mila tonnes of dry bulk (-51.8%). In Savona the passengers were 117mila (+ 74.0%), of which 91mila crucierists (+ 104.3%) and 25mila passengers of the ferries (+ 13.3%).