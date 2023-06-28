The Port Authority of Barcelona restarts the tender for the construction and management of the seventh cruise terminal of the stopover
The procedure, which was suspended in March, was attended by Catalonia Cruise Terminal (Royal Caribbean) and a consortium consisting of NCL, Viking and Virgin
Barcellona
June 28, 2023
The Port Authority of Barcelona has restarted the tender to award the construction and management of a new cruise terminal, the seventh in the Catalan stopover, to be realized at the Adossat dock. At the end of last year the board of directors of the port agency had initiated the tender procedure, which last March 30 the board of the body had decided to suspend following an analysis of the tender capitulate carried out in the wake of the tender. of the consultation directed by the subjects who had expressed an interest in participating in the tender. These subjects are the Catalonia Cruise Terminal of the U.S. cruise group Royal Caribbean Cruises and a consortium made up of the cruise line companies Norwegian Cruise Line, Viking Ocean Cruises and Virgin Cruises. Today the Port Authority has announced the decision to proceed with the race.
The new terminal will have a 450-meter-meter quay and will occupy an area of more than 54mila square meters. The bidding amount is 60.5 million euros (50 million after tax). The expected duration of the concession contract is 35 years. In the capitulate it is specified that the successful bidder will have to make a significant contribution to the home port business carried out by the port of Barcelona, namely to ensure that a significant share of the passenger traffic is made up of cruerists who embark on or disembark at the new cruise terminal. In addition, relative to the requirements for mitigating the impact on the environment, all cruise ships built after 2010 that will scale up the new terminal will have to be able to tie up to the ground power grid through the cold plants ironing (onshore power supply) that will be installed all over the Adossat pier, on which the other six cruise terminals already operate. In addition, ships docked at the pier will be able to supply liquefied natural gas.
