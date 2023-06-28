CEVA Logistics inaugurates its own new distributional platform in San Giuliano Milanese
It is the logistics site of the most important company in Italy
Milano
June 28, 2023
Today CEVA Logistics inaugurated its new logistics platform in San Giuliano Milanese which, with an area of about 12,000 square meters, is the most important distributor platform in Italy of the company, which is part of the group French CMA CGM shipowner. The site has been chosen both as a regional reference platform for the Ground business of CEVA Logistics in Italy and as a national and international hub, and as early as July 2020 Ground activities of the company's Somaglia platform (Lodi) had been chanted on San Giuliano. In February, the activities of national hubs were also integrated in San Giuliano, previously carried out in Somaglia, and international, previously operated at the GEFCO platform-now CEVA Logistics-of Carpiano (Milan).
