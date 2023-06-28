Mercitalia Rail starts a purchase procedure for 70 locomotives

Mercitalia Rail has started a purchase procedure to buy 70 locomotives intended for rail freight with a manutent-sized full-service service for 30 years. The option for the purchase of additional 30 locomotives is also planned. The deadline for the procedure is due to expire on July 19. Specifying that the activity confirms the commitment of the FS Group and the Logistic Pole to offer the market for the transport of iron and renovated iron goods, Mercitalia Rail recalled that in 2024 they would enter the Pole 45 new locomotives, of which 20 for the national market and 25 destined for international traffic, and which, moreover, always for foreign markets, have just been purchased 115 intermodal wagons intended for the German company TX Logistik. By 2032, the Logistic Pole will be able to boast a fleet with 400 new locomotives and 3,600 next-generation wagons and a revamping operation across the existing fleet, and this will allow the average age of the vehicles from 30 to thirst years.