CMA CGM will place the port of Marsaxlokk in the Mediterranean service TMX 2

French shipping company CMA CGM will include the Maltese port hub of Marsaxlokk as part of its containerized Turkey Med Express 2 service (TMX 2) linking Turkey (ports of Aliaga, Ambarli, Gemlik and Izmit) with Italy (Salerno and Genoa), France (Marseille) and Algeria (Skikda). The inclusion of the Maltese airport, which will take place with the launch of the July 10 service from the port of Aliaga, will replace the touches made so far at the port of Algiers.
In the service, which has a weekly frequency and the rotation of which has a duration of 28 days, four 1,700-teu container carriers are employed.