Anti-piracy exercise in the waters prospective Liberia

The container ship MSC Marta
and the altura patrolman Borsini
of the Italian Navy has been protagonists in the past few days of an anti-piracy drill about 100 miles off Monrovia (Liberia). It was the simulation of an attack and the consequent reaction actions of the Italian military vessel for the restoration of the security conditions. The mercantile unit raised the alarm, related to the attempt to control the MSC Marta
by a group of pirates, at the Central Operative Multidomain of the Military Navy located in Santa Rosa-Rome at the Command in Chief of the Naval Team (CINCNAV) ; at that point the ship Borsini
, employed in the vicinity for the Gabinia operation, he reached out to the container ship and sent on board, via helicopter, a team of specialists from the Marina San Marco Brigade that secured the mercantile to take control of it.
The exercise falls within the context of the activities conducted periodically by the Military Navy in support of ship-owners ' companies and aimed at maritime security. In this case, the activity took place in collaboration between the Military Navy, the MSC company and the shipowners ' association Assshipowners.