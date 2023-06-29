Alsea opens an office in Malpensa to help efficiently drive up air shipments

It is not a direct intervention like that of the Spediporto consister, which through a consortile company earlier this month assumed the management of freight traffic at Genoa airport, but it is still a more significant presence. in the airport that is the hub of the air dispatch activities operated by the associates of the Lombarda Spedicieri and Autotransporter Association (Alsea). The latter, in fact, decided to open an office in the Cargo City of Malpensa airport to be closer to all the operators transiting and working at the airport. "We want to be present," said Alsea President Betty Schiavoni, where our businesses operate and work on a daily basis to deal with the problems that can arise and to find together with the whole of the air transport chain. solutions to efficiently process the processes ".
"The opening of Alsea in Malpensa represents a further step to be more close to the operators working on this premises and in need of support for the issues that arise day by day," he said. Alsea wants to be more and more a point of reference for operators and for their activities and to work together so that they can improve certain aspects that, often, slow down the journey of goods. " "We want to focus on everyday problems from waiting times to loading and unloading, to get to those related to the customs moment, without forgetting the viabilistic and manutentative aspects," he said. Malpensa is a strategic knot and as all the knots are a potential critical point because export traffic is concentrated towards the weekends while the import on the first days of the week, the company said. Together with SEA and airport handlers we will work to ensure that traffic can flow as quickly as possible. "
Milan Malpensa is the first Italian airport for cargo, with a market share of around 65% per cent of domestic traffic and it is set to be among the top ten shelves in Europe for a cargo.