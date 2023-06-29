Stefanelli is a new vice president for the South Europe Region of Costa Crociere

Napoletano Luigi Stefanelli, 38, has been named vice president for the South Europe Region of Costa Crociere, becoming responsible for the markets of Italy, Spain, France and Portugal. A graduate of corporate economics and a master's degree in corporate budget, Stefanelli has accrued in Costa Crociere an important international professional experience having operated in Asia and Europe. Roberto Alberti, senior vice president and chief commercial officer at Costa Crociere, said the appointment would give a big boost to the development of the South Europe region. For us these markets play a fundamental role and, thanks to the great international experience gained in these years by Louis, we are certain that we will be able to be even more effective in the execution of our business strategy. "
In his new role, Stefanelli will extend his responsibility to Italy, retaining the previous positions of general manager Spain & Portugal and general manager France, and will be able to rely on a team of professionals with extensive experience in Italy. sector : specifically, the commercial areas are entrusted for Italy in Riccardo Fantoni, for the French market in Aurelie Soulat and for the Spanish and Portuguese market in Jorge Serrano.
Costa Cruere said Carlo Schiavon will leave the role of country manager Italy to pursue a new personal project, but he will continue to cooperate with the company. "I would like to thank you personally and on behalf of the company Carlo Schiavon for the excellent work done in these 27 years within our company," said Alberti. Carlo is a professional with great thickness, widely recognized and appreciated in the industry. It has helped to assert our brand in what is the first market for us and will remain for us an important point of reference. I wish Charles the best for the new professional project he has decided to undertake. "