Roberto Fuculo (RINA) elected president of the International Association of Classification Societies

Roberto Badulo, secretary general of the Italian Naval Registry, was elected as the next president of the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) at the meeting of the association's board, which represents the classification societies, reuniting this week in Gdańsk. The next first January Cazzulo will take over in the post to current President Nick Brown (Lloyd's Register). "For me, it's an honor to be elected and I look forward to developing the excellent work done by Nick Brown to ensure that the IACS is well positioned to address the environmental and technological challenges facing us." shipping sector ".