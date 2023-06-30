Port of Salerno, intelocutory meeting on the stabilization of Intime workers

USB Ports unveiled the outcome of a meeting with representatives of the Port System Authority of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea and with the management of the port company CULP "Flavio Gioia" of Salerno convened as a result of the proclamation in the days earlier in the state of agitation of precarious workers Intime. The union recalled that "the reasons for the dispute are now known and concern the presence of port workers who have been living a situation of total precariousness for years".
USB Ports summed up its own demands made during the meeting : "a clear and transparent list, based on determined criteria, of the precarious workers Intime to be used for" calls " by the sole company of Salerno ; to start a path of stabilization of Intime workers ; to provide for a comprehensive trade union agreement, subscribed by the port enterprises under the supervision of the System Authority establishing certain criteria for new recruitment / stabilization within the organic port that takes account of the working seniority. "
The union specified that " after a long and articulated discussion the Single Company, through the agency Intime, will produce an updated list of the precarious staff with their seniority and mansions. A simple first step necessary to ensure the due transparency in the calls. "
"We have recorded a first availability for a progressive path of stabilization based on the shifts present and in compliance with industry regulations," the union said in a statement. In this sense, the open dispute in these weeks is to be considered as soon as it has begun. It is clear and evident that even the System Authority, as a regulator with powers of control and sanction, will have to do its part together with the other local and regional institutions, so that conditions in the port of Salerno will be created in the port of Salerno to the organic port, to get to these stabilizations. The theme of the systematic self-production, which is repeatedly signaled by USB, is closely linked. "
USB Ports said that, pending the establishment of the next meeting, the workers concerned will be decided on how to continue the ongoing dispute.