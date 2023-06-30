The De Wave group inaugurates a new venue in Genoa

The De Wave group, which specialises in the design and realisation of elements for the interiors of cruise ships and yachts, has inaugurated its new Genovese headquarters in Via de Marini : an open space of three thousand square meters and as many as external spaces. 70% of the area is dedicated to the area offices, 400 square meters are reserved for the welfare of employees (gym, restricted area, workshops) and in addition to 365 square meters to services and archives. These add more than 3,400 square metres of external spaces of sharing and well-being including the area dedicated to the field to practice football and tennis.
At the inauguration, the group's chief executive, Riccardo Pompili, said the company was ready "to enter a new, expansionary phase, not only in terms of revenue, which should grow further by the end of the year." 10% compared with 300 million in 2022 and 230 in 2021, but also a further expansion for external routes as happened in the past two years. " In fact, following the acquisition of the Precinct group, therefore by Spencer Contract and Tecnavi, in 2022 the group De Wave also incorporated Mobil-Line, a company specializing in the wooden carpentery for the interior furnishings of the maxi yachts, and Wingeco, which specialises in the installation of aluminum locks and glazing.
"The inauguration of the new premises cannot be dismissed as a mere real estate operation," Pompili said. The concentration of 250 employees on the same floor in the New Darsena building closes the doors to a further strengthening of the staff, as well as the development of a design center among the most modern in the world. It is the testimony of our commitment to Genoa, a city in which we want to continue to invest. Our port will in fact be the European hub of the refitting in the coming years and one of the most important shipbuilding poles across the Mediterranean, as the recent commits acquired in the luxury cruise industry bear witness to. That's why we have no intention of investing more than 100 million, ready to seize all the different opportunities that we have identified with the Platinum fund (the controlling shareholder of De Wave, ndr ) ".