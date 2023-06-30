The shipowner has died in the D' Alesio

He was directing together with his brother Antonio the maritime group founded by his father Gaetano
Livorno
June 30, 2023
The shipowner in D' Alesio died, who, together with his brother Antonio, headed the group of D' Alesio, which was founded in 1930 by his father Gaetano. The mayor of Livorno, Luca Salvetti, expressed the personal condolence and on behalf of the city for the disappearance of the entrepreneur, who disappeared at nearly 81 years of age for a serious illness. In D' Alesio, he was for years committed to the highest levels of the confederation confederation Confitarma.
