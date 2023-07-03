AD Ports has completed the acquisition of the Spanish port group Noatum

Following the approval of the transaction by the
competent authorities, the Emirati Abu Dhabi Ports (AD Ports)
has completed the acquisition of the Spanish harbour group
Noatum worth 660 million euros
(
of 18
November
2022). In the last 12 months the Iberian group has
recorded a turnover of 1.6 billion euros and a margin
EBITDA of 111.6 million euro.
The Emirati group has highlighted that, in addition to expanding the
global reach and scope of AD Ports' services,
the acquisition of Noatum will generate important synergies
including, but not limited to, increased revenues, cost savings,
joint purchasing, sharing of best practices and
market experience and adoption of cutting-edge technologies.