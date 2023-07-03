Assigned the construction works of the new ro-ro terminal of the Port Channel of Cagliari
They will be carried out by RTI consisting of RCM Costruzioni, Fincosit, Società Italiana Dragaggi and Impresa Pellegrini
Cagliari
July 3, 2023
The award of the
contract for the construction of the new ro-ro terminal of the Port
Cagliari Canal, a work that will be carried out by the
grouping of companies constituted by RCM Costruzioni Srl,
Fincosit Srl, Società Italiana Dragaggi Spa e Impresa
Pellegrini Srl. The cost of the works is over 287 million
of euro (plus 3.8 million for security charges) in the context of
of a total intervention worth almost 338 million, of which
99.35 million financed by PNC funds complementary to the PNRR.
The work, located in the western sector of the Canal Port,
provides a total of six berths, a maneuvering basin of -11
meters of seabed, and will be divided into five squares that
will house around 2,500 semi-trailer parking spaces,
including 52 for the parking of dangerous goods. The terminal
passengers will be structured on two levels: on the ground floor
(about 1,800 square meters) there is a public area with
waiting room, customs and security controls, services, and a
reserved for ticket offices, law enforcement offices,
Maritime health and first aid clinic; on the floor
upper (about 1,200 square meters) will host the offices
of the Authority of Harbour System of the Sea of Sardinia and
a restaurant business that will enjoy a
panoramic terrace that will be accessible, even directly
from the boarding lanes, from passengers with cars in tow. Beside
At the Maritime Station, the project in competition includes two more
buildings at the access to customs gates, dedicated
the control activities of the bodies in charge.
"We officially enter - commented the president
of the Sardinian port authority, Massimo Deiana - in the operational phase of the
largest contract, both for economic value and commitment
of the structure, so far banned by the AdSP. A historic result that,
Thanks to the painstaking and constant work of the structure, it is
was achieved in a very short time, and will allow the institution
full compliance with the timing of expenditure of the complementary funds
PNRR. The works, which will start in February 2024, a
Once the executive design has been completed
of the contractor, will continue divided into various steps for the next
five years. The first objective, on the other hand, relates to the expenditure of
complementary funds to the PNRR, must be concluded by
December 2026'.
