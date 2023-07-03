Interporto Padova celebrated its 50th anniversary

Interporto Padova Spa celebrated its 50th anniversary today
of foundation occurred on 6 June 1973 when the Chamber of
Commerce of Padua was signed the act of foundation of that
which was then called Interporto Merci Padova Spa. This company
- recalled the president of the Chamber of Commerce, Antonio
Santocono, during the event celebrating the anniversary
held in the aula magna of Palazzo Bo of the University of
Padua - was formed by the Municipality of Padua, Province, Chamber of
Commercio and Ferrovie dello Stato assigning it the objective was
develop sustainable intermodal transport by connecting Padua
by train to major national and international ports. 'From
then - Santocono observed - half a century has passed, and
We have come a long way. One point, however, is
always remained firm in the path of development and evolution of the
Our territory: the development of logistics and intermodality
in a green key as a strategic driver for growth
competitiveness of global economies, businesses and territories'.
"Today more than ever - he added - the interports are
an essential tool to connect production markets and
of consumption by adopting the most modern criteria of
sustainability as they are structures at the service
intermodality, a fundamental methodology for
Ecological transition required for logistics».
In his speech the mayor of Padua, Sergio Giordani, who
From 2008 to February 2017 he held the position of President of
Interporto Padova, recalled that the Paduan territory "is
very rich in extremely dynamic small and medium-sized enterprises that
make Veneto the third Italian region for GDP with about 180
billions of which 82 are exports. Such a territory - has
highlighted - needs a modern, up-to-date logistics system
with the times and indeed projected into the future, which connects
this exceptional economy with the world. Interporto Padova is
a fundamental link in this system and indeed acts as a driving force
thanks to the countless innovations of which it has been made
protagonist especially in the last two decades and that
They promise new surprising goals."
Today's celebration was also an opportunity to
present the latest innovative project carried out by Interporto
Padua: a photovoltaic energy storage system for
power the electric cranes of the intermodal terminal. A plant
which aims at energy autonomy, protection against
disruptions in the cost of energy and total sustainability
environmental of the logistical operations carried out in the terminal.
During the morning there was also a table
round entitled "Ports and Interports, the challenge
of intermodality" conducted by the journalist of Radio 24
Massimo De Donato with the participation of: Roberto Tosetto,
general manager of Interporto Padova; Zeno D'Agostino, president
AdSP of the Eastern Adriatic Sea (port of Trieste); Sabrina De
Filippis, CEO of Mercitalia Logistics; Frank
Lino Di Blasio, president AdSP of the Northern Adriatic Sea
(port of Venice); Paolo Emilio Signorini, president AdSP del Mar
Western Ligurian (port of Genoa). To close the work the
speeches by the vice president of the Veneto Region, Elisa De
Berti, and the Minister of the Environment, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin.