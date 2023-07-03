testata inforMARE
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Interporto Padova celebrated its 50th anniversary
Photovoltaic energy storage system to power the electric cranes of the intermodal terminal
Padova
July 3, 2023
Interporto Padova Spa celebrated its 50th anniversary today of foundation occurred on 6 June 1973 when the Chamber of Commerce of Padua was signed the act of foundation of that which was then called Interporto Merci Padova Spa. This company - recalled the president of the Chamber of Commerce, Antonio Santocono, during the event celebrating the anniversary held in the aula magna of Palazzo Bo of the University of Padua - was formed by the Municipality of Padua, Province, Chamber of Commercio and Ferrovie dello Stato assigning it the objective was develop sustainable intermodal transport by connecting Padua by train to major national and international ports. 'From then - Santocono observed - half a century has passed, and We have come a long way. One point, however, is always remained firm in the path of development and evolution of the Our territory: the development of logistics and intermodality in a green key as a strategic driver for growth competitiveness of global economies, businesses and territories'. "Today more than ever - he added - the interports are an essential tool to connect production markets and of consumption by adopting the most modern criteria of sustainability as they are structures at the service intermodality, a fundamental methodology for Ecological transition required for logistics».

In his speech the mayor of Padua, Sergio Giordani, who From 2008 to February 2017 he held the position of President of Interporto Padova, recalled that the Paduan territory "is very rich in extremely dynamic small and medium-sized enterprises that make Veneto the third Italian region for GDP with about 180 billions of which 82 are exports. Such a territory - has highlighted - needs a modern, up-to-date logistics system with the times and indeed projected into the future, which connects this exceptional economy with the world. Interporto Padova is a fundamental link in this system and indeed acts as a driving force thanks to the countless innovations of which it has been made protagonist especially in the last two decades and that They promise new surprising goals."

Today's celebration was also an opportunity to present the latest innovative project carried out by Interporto Padua: a photovoltaic energy storage system for power the electric cranes of the intermodal terminal. A plant which aims at energy autonomy, protection against disruptions in the cost of energy and total sustainability environmental of the logistical operations carried out in the terminal.

During the morning there was also a table round entitled "Ports and Interports, the challenge of intermodality" conducted by the journalist of Radio 24 Massimo De Donato with the participation of: Roberto Tosetto, general manager of Interporto Padova; Zeno D'Agostino, president AdSP of the Eastern Adriatic Sea (port of Trieste); Sabrina De Filippis, CEO of Mercitalia Logistics; Frank Lino Di Blasio, president AdSP of the Northern Adriatic Sea (port of Venice); Paolo Emilio Signorini, president AdSP del Mar Western Ligurian (port of Genoa). To close the work the speeches by the vice president of the Veneto Region, Elisa De Berti, and the Minister of the Environment, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin.
