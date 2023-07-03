Guterres and Lim urge MEPC 80 participants not to leave London without agreeing on the new strategy to reduce GHG emissions from ships

Opening today in London, at the headquarters of the International
Maritime Organization (IMO), the work of the eightieth session of the
Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) of the IMO, which is
called upon to agree on a review of the IMO's strategy on
Reduction of greenhouse gases emitted by ships, the secretary
UN General António Guterres and Secretary-General
of the IMO, Kitack Lim, wanted to draw the attention of the
State representatives at the MEPC the great importance of
This session of meetings: "I urge you - said Guterres
opening the works - to leave London after agreeing a
Greenhouse gas strategy committing industry to
reach net-zero emissions by 2050 at the latest. And
This includes, from 2030, ambitious targets on
scientific basis both in relation to the reduction of emissions in
absolute terms and on the use of clean fuels. That
must include all greenhouse gas emissions and cover the entire
value chain. These objectives will provide the certainty of which the
sector and that investors need."
"I also urge you - added Guterrez - to commit yourselves to
develop technical and economic policies and regulations in order to
achieve these goals and support a just transition and
Just. Measures such as carbon pricing will boost the sector
in the right direction, making zero-emission fuels more
competitive».
Encouraging MEPC 80 participants "to be
ambitious in setting targets for maritime transport
on a clear trajectory towards phasing out
greenhouse gas emissions", IMO Secretary Kitack Lim,
called this session 'a historic moment' and the
conclusion of the "marathon to complete the 2023 Strategy".