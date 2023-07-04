Free course to become a port and logistics terminal operator

La Spezia National School of Transport and Logistics has designed
a first unique and multidisciplinary training course aimed at
I work in companies that manage port terminals. It is about
an all-encompassing course, free of charge, to train
skilled workers in the various tasks necessary for the
Compartment. The route is designed to ensure
opportunities for learners to acquire not only knowledge and
global expertise on processes related to the operations of
handling, but also national and
international, indispensable for work in the port area.
To be admitted to the terminal multi-purpose operator course
port there are no special residency requirements,
schooling or gender. "The path - explained the
Director of the School, Federica Catani - was designed
making the most of the possibility of a concrete
experience of operational support of students in the company, with
a very strong orientation of training to concrete
organizational contexts. This orientation, together with the partnership
of the companies of the system headed by the ports of La Spezia and of
Marina di Carrara, represents an indispensable lever to guarantee
students not only have a success in terms of training, but also in
type of employment'.
The deadline for submitting applications
is set at 12 noon on July 10, as established
from the announcement published by the School.