D'Alessio (Filt Cgil): instead of dealing with the current rule on self-handling, other issues of ports should be addressed

The national secretary of Filt Cgil, Amedeo D'Alessio,
intervenes on the report that the Antitrust Authority would have
sent to the President of the Council and the Presidents of the Chamber and
Senate on self-handling in ports, hoping that "such
report is not taken into account by the government'.
'The Italian Antitrust Authority -
said D'Alessio - once again tries to intervene to
leg stretched on the port sector, trying again
to undermine the current rule governing the self-production of
port operations'. "It's really incomprehensible -
added - how the Authority has not at all
analyzed the real dangers to the integrity of the principle
competition and what are the real distortions that can
endanger the publicity and the general interest
of our port system. The current standard on self-handling
protects the safety of port and maritime workers, avoiding
whether unfair forms of competition between companies are spreading or true
social and wage dumping practices. The Antitrust goes further and
declares it wrong to limit the exchange of personnel between the different
state-owned areas, provided for in Article 18 of Law 84/94,
proposing its deletion with a modification that, on the contrary,
would encourage monopoly situations and cartels between companies
through the control, of the same subject within the
port, of entire market shares'.
"The regulated market of the ports - it has emphasized D'Alessio
- is the essential element for proper functioning
of the port logistic system since it does not allow
individual companies condition tariffs and consumer prices
to the exclusive prerogative of its own interests and to the detriment of
Everyone, starting with the workers. We wonder, therefore, whether it is
really useful to the country an Authority that instead of
regulating the market facilitates its deregulation without
minimally dealing with dominant positions that are already being
configuring not only in the maritime and port sector».
"Set aside the Antitrust report - he concluded
the national secretary of the Filt Cgil - and open a discussion
on the various issues that need to be deepened starting from the
repeatedly announced reform of the portualità,
otherwise we will be ready to take action in all locations and all
Ways permitted in order to protect the regulated world of work of
ports'.