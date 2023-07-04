The European rail sector subscribes to the Berne Declaration and undertakes to increase the modal share of rail

The CEOs of the main companies will be held in Bern on Saturday
European railway companies and the presidents and directors of
European railway associations have signed the
"Berne Declaration" in which they reaffirm their commitment to
increase customer satisfaction with transport services
rail and to increase the modal share of railways in
in line with the objectives of the European Green Deal.
With regard to the commitments addressed to the customers of the
rail freight transport, the declaration specifies that
The objectives are to make rail freight transport the
Green and resilient logistical backbone serving all
people and all industries in Europe, to create a space
The only European transport system based on a single trans-European network which
is comprehensive, integrated and multimodal and develop terminals
multimodal in which transhipment operations are carried out in a
Fast and reliable as it happens - specifies the document
- at the Basel Wolf terminal, which is located in Switzerland at
the border with Germany and France and connecting the river Regno with
the Rhine-Alpine Corridor, at the terminals of Calais and Sète with
Reference to the railway highways, to the Italian terminal of
Alessandria near the line of the Third Pass of the
Giovi, at the new Italian transhipment terminal of Milano Smistamento
and at the MegaHub Terminal in Lehrte (Hanover), Germany.
In addition, the document explains that for the improvement of services
of rail freight transport The commitment is also aimed at
the spread of Digital Automatic throughout the European continent
Coupling (DAC) for coupling railway freight wagons,
thus paving the way for an increase in the volumes of
goods.
The declaration also sets out the objective of making transport
Smooth, flexible and fast rail freight ensuring services
additional, for example by providing real-time information, and
introducing digital technologies.