Developed countries are pushing International Maritime
Organization to achieve levels of ambition as unrealistic as
reducing greenhouse gas emissions from
ships. This would have been highlighted by China in a diplomatic note sent
to developing nations participating in the current meeting
in London of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC)
of the IMO, which on the agenda sees precisely the update
the strategy to reduce emissions from maritime transport.
In the diplomatic note, the contents of which were made known
from the British newspaper "Financial Times", China
would show that an overly ambitious objective, such as that
supported by developed nations, would be an obstacle
the sustainable development of international maritime transport, and
would significantly increase supply chain costs
hindering the recovery of the world economy.