In the second trimester the revenues of the OOCL are decreased of -62.6%

In the period April-June of this year,
further accentuated the sharp reduction in revenues recorded
from the container shipping company Orient Overseas
Container Line (OOCL) of the Chinese group COSCO Shipping, decrease
which has been in place since the last quarter of 2022 due to the
Decrease in freight value which reported the turnover of
companies at levels similar to those before the pandemic of
Covid-19 closing a cycle of exceptional increases in tariffs of the
Shipping.
In the second quarter of 2023 revenues stood at 1.98
billion dollars, with a contraction of the -62,6% on the same
Last year's period not accompanied by a decline in
containerized cargoes transported by the OOCL fleet that in the
period are turned out pairs to 1,86 million teu, with a slight
progression of +1.3% on the period April-June of 2022. A
recorded a less marked decline in revenues, as well as
in previous quarters, it was the transpacific market,
in which the scheduled services of the Chinese company have generated
a turnover of 235,1 million dollars (- 36.9%) transporting
loads pairs to 128 thousand teu (+14.4%). Relevant, however, the
decrease in revenues generated in the transpacific market, which are
piled to 649,1 million dollars (- 68.7%), with volumes
transported that have totaled 485 thousand teu (+2.1%). Analogous
performance in the Asia-Europe market, with revenues of € 446.4 million
of dollars (- 67.8% and containerized volumes transported pairs to
424 thousand teu (+5.2%). Loads transported by the
fleet on intra-Asian routes and with Australasia, results
pairs to 845 thousand teu (- 2.8%), market in which revenues are
piled to 648,5 million teu (- 55.4%).
In the entire first half of 2023 the company recorded
revenues pairs to e,15 billion dollars, with a reduction of the -60.2%
on the first half of last year, and the fleet has
transported 3,60 million teu (- 1.0%).