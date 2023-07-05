PSA will acquire 22% of the capital of the new three-modal terminal Duisburg Gateway Terminal

The terminalista group PSA International of Singapore has
signed agreements to acquire 22% of the share capital of
Duisburg Gateway Terminal GmbH (DGT), which will manage
the new large trimodal terminal of the inland port of Duisburg
(
of 23
October
2019). DGT was formed by duisport,
the company that manages the German inland port, from the company
Swiss intermodal Hupac, from the Dutch logistics company
HTS and Chinese logistics company COSCO Shipping
Logistics. The latter sold its own
30% stake in DGT in duisport. The entry of PSA must
be authorised by the German antitrust authority.
The first phase of the new trimodal terminal will enter
financial year during the first quarter of next year, with
a few months later than initially planned. DGT
It will occupy an area of 235 thousand square meters.
Expressing satisfaction with the entry of PSA in the capital of
DGT alongside duisport, Hupac and HTS, the CEO of
Singapore group, Tan Chong Meng, pointed out that, 'which
part of Europe's largest and most sustainable inland port, DGT
will be a key access point to provide logistics services
"green" to the substantial industrial hinterland of
Germany'.