Mission in the Persian Gulf of Turkey to search for the new manager of the port of Izmir

The management of the Turkish port of Izmir, which is currently
wholly owned by the Turkish sovereign wealth fund TWF and is
operated by the Turkish railway company TCDD, could
switch to an operator from a Persian Gulf nation. It has
affirmed today the news agency "Bloomberg"
Collecting the statements of the Turkish Minister for Transport, and
of Infrastructure, Abdulkadir Uraloglu, ahead of a visit
to the nations of the region - Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and
Qatar - that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will carry out
in the coming days. 'With the nations of the Gulf region -
explained the minister - there are negotiations concerning
investments, and among these investments there is the port of
Alsancak'.
Last year the port of Izmir has enlivened over 8,5
million tons of goods, with a decrease of -7,3% on 2021.