Experienced autonomous navigation over long distances with a container ship from 15,000 teu
Test carried out by Samsung Heavy Industries on the route between the ports of Geoje and Kaohsiung
Seongnam-si
July 6, 2023
Autonomous maritime navigation systems are being tested
on ships of ever-increasing size. Now it's the turn
of a container ship from 15.000 teu, unit that if currently
is considered to have medium/high capacity, up to a
Fifteen years ago it was the largest ship in service at the
world. Autonomous navigation with a container carrier of this
Capacity has been tested by the navalmeccanico group
South Korean Samsung Heavy Industries on the route of 1,500 kilometers
connecting the South Korean port of Geoje to the Taiwanese port of Geoje
Kaohsiung which was traveled from June 26 to July 1
Past.
SHI showed that the test was fully successful and that in the
9,000 obstacles have been identified during navigation
more than 90% of which correspond to those identified by an expert
ship command.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher