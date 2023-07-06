Pietro Vavassori is the new president of Alsea,
the Lombard Association of Freight Forwarders and Road Hauliers.
The assignment was unanimously conferred by the
Board of Directors of the organization met last night.
Vavassori, entrepreneur, CEO of Italsempione
Spa, one of the most important Italian shipping companies,
will be assisted by the Vice Presidents, appointed on his
proposal, Betty Schiavoni and Mario Zini.
On the occasion of the appointment, Vavassori specified that he intends to
"Carry out a collegial council in which to give a
role to all directors with specific powers also because
The projects we will have to work on are many and will be
Everyone's contribution is needed. Many projects in progress and from
realize in the next three years - he specified - starting from
rebranding path to update the image of Alsea. You don't
It is a formal process: we want to make our
more appealing association especially making it more
simple and immediate for members to access our
information and our contents. But my priority is
to set up the youth group of Alsea to bring the
young people to take an interest in associative life. It's important
who understand that actively participating does not mean losing
time but acquiring information, sharing experiences, in short, in
One word, grow and make a contribution to companies
associated and, therefore, to its own'.
'The former Governing Council, under the leadership of
Betty Schiavoni - continued the new president - has realized
Many projects, others need to be completed.
We intend to continue this work in particular with regard to
concerns training, which under Alsea Academy will have a role
central in the coming years, without forgetting the Malpensa office
which, after last week's opening, now has to find its
dimension, to reach Alsea Service, more and more point
of reference for associates in terms of labor consulting and
payroll."
'Infrastructure and the management of flows on the roads
Lombard - Vavassori highlighted - are a priority.
The congestion of our roads and delays do not escape
in the construction of infrastructures and maintenance. Thus
How to work on the urban distribution of goods in
city, without impositions but dialoguing all together,
public administrations and associations concerned. Let's look with
interest in railways, a subject on which we will immediately open a debate,
with studies and insights, to make it usable for transport
goods'.