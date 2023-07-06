Mercitalia S&T has acquired a business unit of Terni di Autamarocchi

Mercitalia Shunting & Terminal (MIST), a company of
railway manoeuvring and integrated logistics of the Logistics Pole of the
FS railway group, has acquired the specialized business unit
in the transport of railway material located in the road of Pantano
(Terni) of the road haulage and transport company
intermodal Autamarocchi. The acquired business unit consists of
37 employees including drivers, warehouse workers and transport coordinators,
in addition to a fleet equipped with specific equipment and composed
nine tractors, seven trailers and three semi-trailers. MIST made
I note that the collaboration with
Autamarocchi for the use of articulated vehicles.
«To have enriched the Logistics Pole of this branch of
company - explained Sabrina De Filippis, managing director
of Mercitalia Logistics, the leading company of the Logistics Hub
- allows us to take another step to offer our
Customers transport services from start to finish, from first
at the last mile, with a synergistic collaboration between
iron and rubber. All this in line with the strategies of the
Business Plan which, in this segment, plans to increase the
share of self-handling of road transport services up to
60%».
Meanwhile, the Bari Ferrotramviaria has announced that from Monday
Next will become five weekly train movements
goods Parma-Giovinazzo, which will continue twice a week
to the Brindisi terminal. The train will be able to carry
standard non-craneable semi-trailers thanks to the use of new
railway wagons, as well as loading containers of different sizes,
swap bodies and semi-trailers with profile up to P400. Units
of loading will be able to continue throughout Southern Italy and take advantage of the
maritime gateway to Turkey/Greece or more generally to
Balkans. From Parma you can take advantage of the existing connections with
France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the Scandinavian countries.