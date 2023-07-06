More pragmatic and consistent guidelines on VAT exemption on the transport of goods exported from the EU are called for
Joint declaration of the European associations of the maritime-port, air and logistics sector
Bruxelles
July 6, 2023
The main European associations in the sector
maritime-port, air and logistics and various organizations
national teams in the sector today expressed their full support for the
Petition 0276/2022 on VAT exemption on the transport of
Exported goods presented in the middle of last year to the
European Parliament by Belgian Ine Lejeune on behalf of the association
Danish shipowner Danish Shipping. With the request you are
invited Parliament to ask the European Commission and all
Member States not to levy VAT on the transport of goods
exported outside the EU throughout the chain
commercial, in application of the "economic" exemption,
and to abolish the guidelines of the VAT Committee and those of the Member States
members allegedly infringing Article 146(1)(e), and
Article 153 of the VAT Directive, and - specifies the
petition - the disused practice of accepting only a declaration
customs and not any evidence from which the authorities
competent can deduce with a degree of probability
sufficiently high that the goods transported have been
exported from the EU.
Pointing out that the application of VAT to transport services
For the export of goods concerns not only the companies of
transport and ports and airports, but also companies that
organize their global supply chain from one
of Member States through a logistics service centre
shared, with the petition it is intended to emphasize that this
application is contrary to the principle of neutrality, and
results in additional costs that are passed on to each ring
of the supply chain.
Earlier this year, the European Commission sent the
reference to judgments of the Court of Justice of the European Union
quoted by Lejeune - the effect of the pronouncements is that the
Supply of transport services and ancillary operations
carried out by a subcontractor of the main contractor who
provides such services to the consignor or recipient of the goods which are not
may be exempt and are subject to VAT pursuant to Article
Articles 2(1)(c), 44 and 196
of the VAT Directive, which means that they are subject to
VAT where the main contractor ordering the
Subcontractor's services: if the main contractor is
established in a Member State other than that of the subcontractor -
specified the Commission - VAT is payable by the contractor
principal in its periodic VAT return; if the contractor
main is established outside the EU (e.g.
a transport undertaking established in a third country acting to
account of the recipient), the provision of services by the
subcontractor does not fall within the scope and therefore does not
is subject to VAT in the EU.
In a joint statement published today, the associations
of the maritime-port, air and logistics sector ask
'pragmatic and coherent' EU guidelines. The
declaration was signed by European Community
Shipowners' Associations (ECSA), International VAT Association
(IVA), International Air Transport Association (IATA), Federation of
European Private Port Companies and Terminals (FEPORT), European
Shippers' Council (ESC), European Community Association of Ship
Brokers and Agents (ECASBA), European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO),
European Association for Forwarding, Transport, Logistics and
Customs Services (CLECAT), Danish Shipping, Swedish Shipowners'
Association, Royal Association of Netherlands' Shipowners,
Assarmatori, Confederation of Danish Industry, Danish Chamber of
Commerce, Danish Shipbrokers and Port Operators, Danske Speditører,
Nordic Logistics Association and ITD.
The declaration notes that, following one of the
judgments issued by the Court of Justice of the EU cited in the
petition (Case L.C.' IK, C-288/16 of 29 June 2017),
Member States have started to limit VAT exemption for services
transport when exporting goods if the services are not
invoiced neither to the exporter nor to the importer.
"We believe - explain the 18 signatories - that this
interpretation of those Member States and the European Commission
is legally incorrect. Not only has it been surpassed by the
More recent jurisprudence, but it is also in contrast
with other Community legislation, in particular the Customs Code
of the Union. In fact, the misinterpretation of the
judgment, of the EU guidelines and the disharmonious implementation between
Member States create not only administrative burdens and costs
disproportionate to all parts of the transport supply chain, and
for the tax authorities of the Member States, but also considerable
legal uncertainty, in particular for many SMEs involved in
this sector'.
In the declaration, the signatories express their support for the
Dialogue of the European Parliament's Committee on Petitions
with the Directorate General for Taxation and Customs Union of the
European Commission in order "to start a constructive dialogue
with the transport sector and establish more guidelines
pragmatic practices restoring full application of the exemption
economic and standardize the conditions of global competition for
this sector of the EU'.
In addition, in the declaration the associations urge between
the other Member States and the European Commission to take into account
of the most recent case law and not to charge VAT on
transport of goods and other services directly linked to a
export service along the entire trade chain,
thus limiting the VAT exemption to the final part of the
chain, with value added tax being levied
in the country to which the goods are exported, and therefore only on the
basis of contractual issues and not on who the carrier is.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher