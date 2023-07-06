ESPO, cold ironing requires investments that port authorities can only address if supported with public funding

The European Parliament will debate the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Monday
the final agreement on both the AFIR regulation for the realization of
an alternative fuels infrastructure, defining the
Framework for the diffusion of cold ironing systems necessary for
allow ships in ports to connect to the electricity grid of
land, and the one on the FuelEU Maritime Regulation on use in
maritime transport of low-carbon fuels.
Both agreements will be voted on Wednesday and, once,
that the European Council will have formalised its understanding,
AFIR that FuelEU Maritime is expected to enter into force shortly thereafter.
In view of the parliamentary debate and the subsequent
vote, the European Sea Ports Organization emphasized
on the challenges that these regulations will pose for ports
Europeans: "for ESPO - specified Isabelle Ryckbost,
Secretary-General of the Association of European Ports - is
important that for the first time the strict framework for
the implementation of OPS (cold ironing plants, ed)
is accompanied by an obligation to use the infrastructure. The
emissions at berth will only decrease if OPS installations are
used correctly. Now we have to bring legislation on
docks and sit down with all stakeholders, including
shipping companies and terminal operators, to fulfill
rapid progress before 2030 (date by which, as
establishes the AFIR regulation, the TEN-T ports in which annually
call at least 100 container ships, or 40 passenger ships or 25
cruise ships will need to have OPS facilities to power the
container ships and passenger ships, ed)».
ESPO explained that the main challenges concern in the first
beaten the implementation of cold ironing systems,
especially given the current lack of references given the limited
number of plants installed and in service. The association has
noted that, where OPS installations are present, the
price for their use discourages users from connecting to them
their ships. In addition, in many countries port authorities
have to incur a fixed cost for a connection throughout the year
large capacity electric that is often used only
for a few months a year. In addition, currently in the
Most nations have tariff regimes for the provision of
electricity are not suitable for cold ironing systems and in
Many nations introduce a more favourable regime for
OPS is not possible.
Other problems stem from staff shortages. If, in fact,
There are enough staff in container terminals to handle
the operations of connection and disconnection of the ship to the network
shore electric, in cruise terminals these staff are missing and
Additional staff should be found to be provided for the
management of these operations but should be
Also present in the periods of interval between the two phases to manage
any emergencies. ESPO has highlighted that it is
activities that require skilled workers and need
the simultaneous presence of at least two employees.
In addition, each cold ironing system is designed to
a specific type of vessel and the installation of systems suitable for
Every type of ship does not seem possible. This makes
Complicated long-term planning and investments.
Investments to support which ESPO has returned
again to solicit specific and adequate instruments of
public financing as - the association has emphasized -
The installation and operation of cold ironing systems are
complex and costly operations, with a return on investment for
the managing body which is limited and diluted over time.