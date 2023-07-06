testata inforMARE
06 July 2023 - Year XXVII
ESPO, cold ironing requires investments that port authorities can only address if supported with public funding
For the managing body the return on investment that is limited and diluted over time
Bruxelles
July 6, 2023
The European Parliament will debate the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Monday the final agreement on both the AFIR regulation for the realization of an alternative fuels infrastructure, defining the Framework for the diffusion of cold ironing systems necessary for allow ships in ports to connect to the electricity grid of land, and the one on the FuelEU Maritime Regulation on use in maritime transport of low-carbon fuels. Both agreements will be voted on Wednesday and, once, that the European Council will have formalised its understanding, AFIR that FuelEU Maritime is expected to enter into force shortly thereafter.

In view of the parliamentary debate and the subsequent vote, the European Sea Ports Organization emphasized on the challenges that these regulations will pose for ports Europeans: "for ESPO - specified Isabelle Ryckbost, Secretary-General of the Association of European Ports - is important that for the first time the strict framework for the implementation of OPS (cold ironing plants, ed) is accompanied by an obligation to use the infrastructure. The emissions at berth will only decrease if OPS installations are used correctly. Now we have to bring legislation on docks and sit down with all stakeholders, including shipping companies and terminal operators, to fulfill rapid progress before 2030 (date by which, as establishes the AFIR regulation, the TEN-T ports in which annually call at least 100 container ships, or 40 passenger ships or 25 cruise ships will need to have OPS facilities to power the container ships and passenger ships, ed)».

ESPO explained that the main challenges concern in the first beaten the implementation of cold ironing systems, especially given the current lack of references given the limited number of plants installed and in service. The association has noted that, where OPS installations are present, the price for their use discourages users from connecting to them their ships. In addition, in many countries port authorities have to incur a fixed cost for a connection throughout the year large capacity electric that is often used only for a few months a year. In addition, currently in the Most nations have tariff regimes for the provision of electricity are not suitable for cold ironing systems and in Many nations introduce a more favourable regime for OPS is not possible.

Other problems stem from staff shortages. If, in fact, There are enough staff in container terminals to handle the operations of connection and disconnection of the ship to the network shore electric, in cruise terminals these staff are missing and Additional staff should be found to be provided for the management of these operations but should be Also present in the periods of interval between the two phases to manage any emergencies. ESPO has highlighted that it is activities that require skilled workers and need the simultaneous presence of at least two employees.

In addition, each cold ironing system is designed to a specific type of vessel and the installation of systems suitable for Every type of ship does not seem possible. This makes Complicated long-term planning and investments.

Investments to support which ESPO has returned again to solicit specific and adequate instruments of public financing as - the association has emphasized - The installation and operation of cold ironing systems are complex and costly operations, with a return on investment for the managing body which is limited and diluted over time.
