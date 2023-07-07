New agreement between Switzerland and Italy to strengthen cross-border rail transport

Yesterday in Rome, on the occasion of a working visit to Italy, the
Swiss Federal Councillor Albert Rösti, Head of the
Federal Department of the Environment, Transport, Energy and
of communications (DETEC), met the Italian Ministers of Communications
Infrastructure and Transport and Environment and Safety
energy of Italy, Matteo Salvini and Gilberto Pichetto Fratin.
The talks focused on the conclusion of two agreements concerning the
Strengthening cross-border rail transport and ensuring
of Swiss energy needs.
With Matteo Salvini, Rösti has signed an agreement aimed at
to strengthen, among other things, bilateral cooperation
in the expansion of rail infrastructure by 2035 to
to ensure adequate service capacity. An agreement
for further expansion of the rail for traffic
Passengers and cargo had already been signed in 2012. The new
Document also promotes the further transfer of
passengers and goods from road to rail.
During the meeting it was pointed out that for
Italy a particularly important measure is the
construction of the triple track section between Chiasso and Milan which
will further reduce travel times
between Zurich and Milan. On the Swiss side, it is planned
the extension of the Lötschberg and
Zimmerberg, measures that are included in the enlargement phase to
2035.
Salvini recalled how 41% of trains transit every day
at the crossings from Switzerland and that this figure is encouraging
Because it is proof that investing in infrastructure
supports the economy and development of territories. "We are
investing - recalled the Minister of Infrastructures and
Transport - on the new breakwater of the port of Genoa, in addition to
progressively adapt the docks of the port and invest in the
Third Giovi railway pass (opening for
phases expected from 2024) and carry out other interventions
infrastructure aimed at expanding capacity
of traffic'. Salvini expressed the hope that, continuing
to invest in the Rhine-Alps corridor, the port of Genoa becomes the
Switzerland's main commercial port.