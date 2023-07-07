Ponant plans to equip itself with a zero-emission cruise ship by 2030

The cruise line French Ponant, which is
property of the investment company Artémis
of the Pinault family, presented the Swap2Zero project, conceived
with the naval architecture studio Stirling Design International
(SDI), for the construction of a zero-emission cruise ship
of CO2 equivalents to be achieved by 2030. The ship, of 181
meters long, will have about 100 cabins and is
expected to operate without emissions production throughout the
its cycle of operation and life.
More than 50% of the energy required for the propulsion of the
ship will be provided by a sail system. An additional source
of energy for propulsion will consist of a cell
Low temperature liquid hydrogen fuel, with recycling
of water and heat produced. A high-quality fuel cell
temperature will be used to generate the necessary energy
for the hotel services of the ship, with heat recovery
released for the production of hot water. More than 1,000
square meters of surface of photovoltaic panels will be
integrated into the ship's structures and sails. They will also be
implemented carbon capture technologies.
"By 2030 - underlined the president of Ponant,
Hervé Gastinel - our future ship will aim for
zero greenhouse gas emissions during navigation, maneuvers, in
port and anchor. Its carbon footprint will be reduced
throughout its life cycle. Renewable energy supplied
wind and sun will be combined with carbon-free energies
and not fossils associated with fuel cells."