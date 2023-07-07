Marina resort, the Revenue Agency has affirmed the applicability of VAT at 10% also for additional services

Assonat, the National Association of Marinas and Landings, has
announced that in response to its specific question the Agency
of the Revenue stated that "for marina resorts, are
facilitated, for VAT purposes (10%), not only reception services and
provision in the marina, of the water mirror for
the overnight stay of boaters on board their boats,
but also strictly ancillary services, such as cleaning services,
mooring assistance, reservation, surveillance and
security and the charging of consumption'.
Highlighting that this facility can also be applied
to Long Rent reports initiated before recent changes
Regulations, the association emphasized that it is a new
important victory won by Assonat in favor of the ports
Italian tourism, which follows that obtained with the provision
of the Council of State of 26 June on the
suspension of the request for an increase in state rents.
"We are - commented the president of Assonat, Luciano
Serra - very satisfied with the results obtained in favor of the
Italian tourist ports, thanks to a punctual and
proactive carried out by Assonat in recent months, with the help of
of its experts. These are two measures that help
concretely our companies to be more competitive and
which go in the direction we have long hoped for
recognition of the sector as strategic in the national economy".
Serra specified that in the meantime the commitment continues
of the association on other fronts: among these - he specified - "the
battle for the exemption of the payment of IMU for ports
tourism, as is the case for commercial ones and demand,
implemented by the Ministry of Tourism, to start a review of the
classification of ATECO codes of tourism enterprises, in
which we consider essential to include ports as well'.