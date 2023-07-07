Bennett (ICS): The IMO's 2040 greenhouse gas reduction target for ships is extremely ambitious

"ICS warmly welcomes the ambitious agreement
reached today by governments at the IMO so that transport
achieves net-zero emissions "within or around
2050", in line with the Paris Agreement and the commitment made
from the maritime sector to COP 26 in Glasgow in 2021». It has
said Simon Bennett, Deputy Secretary General of International
Chamber of Shipping (ICS) commenting on the conclusion of negotiations
this week's Marine Environment Protection
Committee (MEPC) of the International Maritime Organization (IMO)
on the reduction of greenhouse gases generated by ships
(
of 7
July
2023).
"This historic agreement at the IMO - added Bennett
- gives a very strong signal to the ship operators and, what more
important, to the energy producers who now have to supply
urgently zero greenhouse gas marine fuels in
large amounts if a transition is to be possible
so fast."
The MEPC agreed to schedule so-called "
indicative controls" in 2030 and 2040 in order to assess
the progress of reducing these emissions, setting targets
non-binding and, in the opinion of the first observations by the
environmental organizations, very limited relatively, in
in particular, the expected decrease for 2030 equal to
at least 20% compared to 2008 levels. According to Bennett, however,
'The agreed checkpoints for 2030 and 2040 shall be
particularly ambitious. The sector - he assured - will
everything possible to achieve these objectives, including
Absolute reduction of 70-80% of greenhouse gas emissions now
request to the entire global maritime sector by 2040. But-
The Deputy Secretary-General put his hands forward
of the international shipowning association - this can
be reached only if the IMO quickly accepts a
Global tax on greenhouse gas emissions from ships in support of
a "funding and reward" mechanism, such as
proposed by the sector
(
of 25
October 2022, ed). We have - Bennett has emphasized -
Urgent need to reduce the fuel cost gap
conventional and alternative marine and encourage
Production and adoption of new fuels at scale now
necessary to cope with this accelerated transition. 2040 is
in less than 17 years and the availability of marine fuels
at zero GHG today it is practically zero».
"It is very positive - continued Bennett - that the
Majority of governments now support a transport tax
seafarers involving flat-rate contributions from ships for
tonne of greenhouse gases emitted to an IMO fund for
Accelerate a quick transition. The "Financing" proposal
and reward" of the ICS remains firmly on the table as
workable solution and will now be evaluated
of global impact by UNCTAD to be completed by the start
next year, so that an economic measure can be
adopted in 2025. This will be vital if we want to
Achieve success in the use of new fuels by 2030
to achieve the extremely ambitious goal that the IMO now has
set for 2040'.
"ICS - concluded the deputy secretary general
of the shipowning association - is confident that this
Economic impact assessment will demonstrate that the proposal
"fund and reward", or something similar, is
The only viable way forward if the ambitious objectives of
reduction of greenhouse gases agreed by the IMO this week can
remain realistic and achievable. This week's agreement is
historical for our industry and sends the very strong message that
The maritime sector is serious about reaching
net zero and to cope with dangerous climate change in
in line with the Paris Agreement'.